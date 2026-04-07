Nolensville Police Seeking Community Input On Special Needs Meet-And-Greet Event

The Nolensville Police Department is exploring the idea of hosting a meet-and-greet for families with children and loved ones who have autism or other special needs. The goal is to create a safe, welcoming space where individuals can interact with first responders, including police, fire, and EMS personnel.

Officials say the event would allow attendees to become more familiar with uniforms and equipment, ask questions, and develop comfort with emergency responders in a low-pressure environment. The department emphasized that building relationships ahead of emergencies can make a meaningful difference in real-life situations.

Before making plans official, the department is asking for community feedback. Parents, guardians, caregivers, and advocates are encouraged to share whether they would be interested in attending, what would make the experience more comfortable, and any specific ideas that should be considered.

Click for More News

Those interested in providing input or helping with planning can contact the department by email at [email protected]. Officials say community insight will play a key role in shaping an event that is supportive and beneficial for those it aims to serve.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email