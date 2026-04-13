Nolensville Police Safely Resolve Barricade Situation On York Road

A morning medical call in Nolensville led to a brief barricade situation that was resolved without injuries, according to police.

Nolensville Police say first responders were called to a home on York Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported medical emergency. After receiving medical attention, the individual involved barricaded himself inside the residence.

Officials say a negotiation team continued communication with the individual before safely taking him into custody without further incident.

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Police noted no charges were filed in connection to the situation by Nolensville officers. However, the individual was arrested on an existing warrant issued by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and transported for booking.

Authorities emphasized there was no threat to the community at any point during the incident.

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