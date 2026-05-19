Nolensville Police Names New Crisis Response Program Coordinator

The Nolensville Police Department proudly welcomes Taylor Gray as our new Crisis Response Program Coordinator.

Taylor’s position was made possible through a grant awarded to the Nolensville Police Department by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, supporting continued commitment to enhancing crisis response efforts and strengthening partnerships within the community. The grant-funded position is currently funded through September 30, 2027.

In her role, Taylor will develop and maintain strategic partnerships with local mental health, behavioral health, and social service providers to strengthen coordinated crisis response and referral services within our community. She will support officer training and engagement, assist with program implementation and evaluation, and help connect community members with timely, informed, and compassionate support services.

Taylor earned her master’s degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and completed her undergraduate studies at Belmont University. She is trained and certified in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) for first responders and in trauma-focused treatment for adults.

Taylor currently serves as a crisis counselor in Davidson County, assisting individuals experiencing mental health crises both in the community and within crisis diversion units. She previously worked alongside the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Behavioral Health Division and with the Family Intervention Program, supporting victims of domestic violence and other crimes.

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Her professional passion is strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Taylor is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and enhancing crisis response efforts through collaboration, education, and compassion.