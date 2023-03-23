Nolensville Police Helps Individual in State of Distress

Nolensville Police Department units responded to a call of a medical emergency on March 22, 2023. Officers found an individual in a dire state of distress.

Sgt. Jon and Officer Kyle administered life saving techniques that sustained the victim until Fire and EMS arrived to take over.

The victim was sitting up and talking when he left in the EMS Unit.

We appreciate the quick response of our fellow 1st Responders and the help of our 911 Dispatchers. A big thank you to these two Nolensville Crimefighters for applying their knowledge and training to aid someone in a life threatening situation. Everyone worked together seamlessly to give this victim a happy ending.