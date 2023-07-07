Nolensville Police Department Receives Accreditation from Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police

On July 6, Town of Nolensville celebrated a milestone in public safety with the recognition of their police department from the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. After a long and tedious three-year process, the Nolensville Police Department is now recognized as an accredited department.

The process for accreditation includes an application, a review of the departments policies, procedures, and processes, and concludes with a hearing before a committee of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. Within the process there are 164 standards that agencies must meet within a three-year cycle. The recognition means that the department is maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

There are currently 352 state and local law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee. Only 76 agencies, which is 21% of the total number of law enforcement agencies, are accredited. This is truly an extraordinary accomplishment.

The Nolensville Police Department started five years ago with three full time personnel. Since then, they have built a foundation for the department including policies and procedures and acquisition of additional equipment and vehicles.

Today, the department has 18 full time personnel and five reserves. “I am proud of how far we have come in five years.

The dedication of our police officers to this town and this department has been the driving force behind this recognition,” said Police Chief, Roddy Parker.

The accreditation process does not end here. The Nolensville Police Department will have reviews consistently in the future and will need to show that it is still meeting or exceeding the standards of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

“As a town, we are confident in the Police Department’s ability to maintain this incredible milestone for years to come,” said Communications Officer, Brandi Najm.