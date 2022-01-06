Nolensville Police Department Offers Aid to Those in Need of Essentials During Snow Event

“STAY OFF THE ROADS!!! ROADS HAVE BECOME IMPASSABLE FOR SNOW AND GRIDLOCK TRAFFIC,” are direct orders from the Nolensville Police Department via Facebook.

In an effort to keep the emergency line clear, Police Chief Roddy Parker encourages those in desperate need of important items to call him.

“Don’t bother the dispatcher. They are busy with really important stuff. Call the Chief direct at 615-642-6702. Let’s see if we can help you out,” states NPD.

They will provide services to those who require medicine, food, diapers, etc. and ask kindly to use this line responsibly.