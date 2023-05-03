Nolensville Police Chief’s Report for May 1, 2023

From Nolensville Police May 1, 2023

We hope you had a good weekend. Before we forget, a bicycle was turned into us as abandoned property last Monday. It was found at the Feed Mill. The bike is black and looks to be expensive. If your young’un misplaced a bicycle, give us a call.

Here are the highlights and low lights of your Nolensville Crimefighters last week. The NPD was dispatched to only three vehicle crashes. One accident was reported to involve injuries.

Overnight on 4/26, batteries from construction equipment were taken from a site off Nolensville Rd. The culprits also tried to gain entry to a storage trailer doing about $1500.00 worth of damage to the container door.

On 4/27, a missing person was reported. The person in question was located within a couple of hours. All was OK.

After midnight on 4/29, another DUI driver was arrested after his erratic driving was spotted by patrol officers. The arrest was made without further incident.

Frequently we see social media posts about reckless drivers complete with pictures of vehicles and license plate numbers. Some posts tag the NPD to make us aware and some hope we will take enforcement action. We do not ignore the notifications but are limited in our response. As most probably know an officer is required to witness a misdemeanor offense (traffic violation) before we can take enforcement action. A tag number indicates who the car belongs to but not necessarily the identity of the driver. If a civilian witness wishes to prosecute, we can help with that but the witness must be willing to testify in court as to what they saw and the identity of the driver. We are a little hesitant to “just go talk to the driver” unless we have more than one complainant or security/ doorbell camera video to substantiate an accusation. Hope this helps clear up a few things.

We started a new hire last Friday. Billy Duenez is a ten year law enforcement veteran. Billy is bilingual which will be a tremendous help to our Team and town. Officer Duenez has a lot of experience and different areas of training which also adds to his value for the town. We have been trying to recruit him for three years. This hire brings us to full staff at 18 sworn officers. This is not an easy feat these days. Once his Field Training is completed, Officer Billy will be assigned to the Night Watch. He is also a member of the TN National Guard.

That is all we have for this edition. Stay tuned. Have a good week. Be safe out there!