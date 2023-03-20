Nolensville Police Chief’s Report for March 20, 2023

From Nolensville Police Department March 20, 2023

Hope everyone had a good spring break. It seems as if half the town was gone last week. Welcome back to the big city.

Some good news…Officer Donnel will complete the Transition School this week at the TN Law Enforcement Training Academy in Donelson. All out of state officers are required to complete this school to obtain the TN Police Officer certification. He will be assigned to the Night Watch next week. Officer Matt is scheduled to complete the same class next month.

Sorry we had to cancel the Coffee with a Cop event last Friday. We will reschedule as soon as we can find a favorable spot in the weather forecast.

Between car washes last week your NPD Crimefighters responded to six vehicle crashes. One of those were reported with injuries.

There were two arrests for simple assault. Both were family related. Metro Nashville Police asked us to serve a warrant here in town.the suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the county line. He was remanded to the custody of Metro PD.

This past week Officer Allison met with a group of young ladies ages 13-17 and their parents. The topic of conversation was internet and social media safety. Allison gave the girls and parents some tips on how to protect yourself from falling victim to on line predators.

Parents, we know you talk to your young drivers about speeding and the overall safe operation of an automobile. In light of the recent tragedy in a neighboring city its time to revisit that talk.

In a separate incident, one of our officers caught a sixteen year old driver going 106MPH this past Saturday morning at 520am. 106MPH! The driver was clocked on radar in front of the Twice Daily Market on Nolensville Rd. Thank goodness there was not much traffic that time of morning. And I quote” I just wanted to see how fast it would go.” The driver was arrested and taken to Franklin where he was turned over to Juvenile authorities. Junior was charged with Speeding (106 in a 30 mph zone) and Reckless Driving. That has to be some sort of record.

There is a phone app and devices to place on the kids cars that monitor their location and speed. It’s about keeping kids safe. As a reminder speeding is not limited to young drivers.

We are undergoing some remodeling in our office suite at Town Hall. Nothing major, we are trying to maximize the use of our space. The NPD is out of room!

