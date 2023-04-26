Nolensville Police Chief’s Report for April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023 – Good morning Nolensville! It is a Monday, but we hope it is good so far. The NPD had a busy weekend with community events. Our team members attended the silent auction by Art Helps Cancer on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, Team members led by Assistant Chief Terns helped out with the Kendalls/ Knights 5K. Both events were well attended and we hope they raised a lot of money for very worthy causes. The NPD enjoys supporting these events and meeting the citizens we serve.

Let’s see what was happening this past week that might be of interest. The NPD responded to four vehicle crashes. One of which involved reported injuries.

On April 18, one of our alert Nolensville Crimefighters stopped a vehicle that ran a stop sign. The driver was operating the vehicle with a Revoked Driver’s License and had a lengthy driving record. On a more thorough check of his background, the officer found four outstanding warrants from two different jurisdictions. Each warrant was flagged with “Use Caution- Danger to Law Enforcement”. That notification makes everyone a little tense. Once he was safely in custody he was transported to the Crossbar Hotel. On the way to Franklin the suspect attempted to escape his handcuffs. The officer pulled over and waited for the assistance of county deputies. He was then removed from the car and the handcuffs re-applied. The suspect was also charged with drug possession.

On April 23rd between 7pm and 9:15 pm a vehicle burglary took place in the parking lot at the ballpark on Nolensville Ball Park Rd. The victim attended the game and left her purse in the car. The side window was smashed. The purse and contents were taken. Here is where we remind you to, “not leave your purse in the car”. It is unfortunately, the world we live in.

On April 24, just after midnight another NPD Crimefighter spotted a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane of Nolensville Rd. He wasn’t even trying to make a left turn! The driver did move on but in the wrong lane. The operator of the car was arrested for DUI after failing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. It also looks like he presented a false driver’s license. (Not a good ideal).

This past week there was a domestic violence incident that took place. The victim’s car was allegedly torched by the suspect. Charges are pending in this matter.

There is probably something we have forgotten but these are the highlights and lowlights from the week.

You have heard us mention our Accreditation process for the last three years. After an unforeseen setback, the process is concluding. On June 14 our final assessment will take place. A Big Thank You goes to Lt. Stephen Hale, assisted by Lt. Mike Hofer, Assistant Chief Michael Terns and the rest of the staff that jumped in wherever was needed, in order to complete this project on time. Wish us luck! This is a big deal for little ole Nolensville PD.

