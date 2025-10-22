Nolensville Pike Widening Project Enters Next Traffic Phase

This week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close several turn lanes on Nolensville Pike (State Route 11, US 31A) in Davidson County as part of the next phase of traffic control on a current widening project.

Beginning this week and lasting until early March, the following roads will not have dedicated left-turn lanes from Nolensville Pike:

Bienville Drive

Persia Way

Porter House Drive

Bradford Hills Drive

Lenox Village Drive

Lords Chapel Drive

The turn lane closures are part of the next traffic control phase for TDOT’s Nolensville Pike reconstruction and widening project from north of Mill Creek to near Old Hickory Boulevard in Davidson County. Eliminating these lanes in the short term is being done for safety, as well as for the constructability and quality of the finished product. This work is also anticipated to result in a shorter overall project timeline.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

