Nolensville PD Welcomes New Officer

The Nolensville Police Department is welcoming a new member to its team.

Officer Cody Richardson was sworn in earlier this week by Chief Dale Armour and officially joins the Nolensville Police Department.

Richardson is a native of Marshall County and brings years of military and law enforcement experience. He served eight years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, including a deployment to Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013. He began his law enforcement career in 2015 with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, primarily serving in the Patrol Division as a Traffic Unit Motor Officer.

His background includes specialized training in crash investigations, mental health response, and hostage negotiations. His service has also been recognized with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor and Purple Heart.

Outside of work, Richardson enjoys spending time with family, the outdoors, and giving back through youth sports and military veterans advocacy. Department leaders say he is excited to begin serving the Nolensville community.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email