Nolensville Octoberpost Music Showcase to Feature Local Rock and Metal Bands

Nolensville Historical Society will be rocking out on October 29 with headliners Outpost and Scarlet Magnum at Octoberpost. It is a costume party and music showcase for local, up-and-coming musicians. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and performances will begin soon after.

The event was created to support local rock and metal bands. The show will be loud and have flashing lights.

Outpost has performed at Hard Rock Café. Scarlet Magnum consists of guitarist and vocalist Azi Richmand and drummer Jackson Tsukahara. The band is inspired by the White Stripes, Queens of the Stone Age, Radiohead and Nirvana. They have several EPs available on their website. And their latest music, Ghost Stories and Supernatural Occurrences has a haunting sound, including the title song A Song for the Mourning. Lampella, Jake Capistrant, and Lucas Larone are the opening acts.

Everyone is welcome. There will be tables and seating available so people can bring their own food and drinks. Tickets are $10 and available here. Come ready to support local musicians!

The Nolensville Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Historic Nolensville School where they are located. They also promote awareness of the historical heritage of Nolensville and the surrounding areas and promote the preservation and restoration of historic sites in and around the Nolensville community. Membership is open to all who are interested. The Nolensville Historical Society is a non-profit, 501 (c)3 organization that was established in 2001. They rent the school building for community events. Nolensville Historical Society is located at 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Tennessee.