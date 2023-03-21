Nolensville Man Faces Felony Charges Following DraftKings Fraud Case

From Tennessee Bureau of Investigation:

A Nolensville man is facing a set of felony charges after being accused of committing fraud using the online gaming platform DraftKings.

In September, at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI special agents began investigating fraud committed through the online sports betting platform DraftKings.

Working with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel, authorities determined a large number of accounts fraudulently created and associated with an address in Nolensville. Authorities later determined Bruce Orr, 32, as the person responsible for the accounts.

On March 13, 2023 the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Orr with eight counts of Identity Theft.

Authorities arrested him March 20, 2023 and booked him into the Williamson County Jail on $35,000 bond.