Nolensville Little League Team Heads to Georgia for Southeast Regional Tournament

Last year, the Nolensville Little League team made it to the Little League World Series (LLWS), finishing fourth. Not only did they reach the LLWS last year, it was the second consecutive year the team made it…. and they’re going for a third!

Nolensville Little League is having another winning season. The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team.

The town of Nolensville shared on social media, “Congratulations to Nolensville Little League for winning the STATE tournament last week. This team of 12 has played a tremendous summer of baseball and is on the road to the Little League World Series AGAIN! ⁣ They have captured the STATE title 3 years in a row, they have their first female player, Stella, and if they win regionals, this would not only be a 3-peat, BUT it would be the FIRST time in Little League World Series history that a team has attended three years in a row! ”

⁣This season the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship, and is heading to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robin, Georgia. Nolensville will face Alabama in their first game of the tournament. The game takes place on August 3rd at 3pm. Fans can watch the team on ESPN+.

Here are some ways to support the team. They have created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. The front of the black t-shirt with gold lettering states Nolensville Baseball; on the back, it says “2023 Nolensville 3-Peat TN State Champs” with all the team players’ names listed. Find the website here.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $250 for a player sponsor to a $1,000 title sponsor, where you will receive a banner with your company’s logo displayed at the baseball complex, recognition on the Nolensville Little League social media accounts, and a gift after the tournament run is over.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs while at the Southeast Regional Tournament in Georgia. Currently, the goal is set to $10,000, and they have raised $6,590. Make a donation here.