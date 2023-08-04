Nolensville Little League Team Has First Win in Southeast Regional Tournament

The Nolensville Little League team is working their way to the Little League World Series (LLWS), something they’ve accomplished the last two years. They are currently competing at the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robin, Georgia. Nolensville faced Alabama in their first game of the tournament on August 3rd. The team won in a 10-0 shutout. The team takes on Florida Saturday, August 5th, at 1 pm, the game will be televised on ESPN+.

The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Here are some ways to support the team. They have created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. The front of the black t-shirt with gold lettering states Nolensville Baseball; on the back, it says “2023 Nolensville 3-Peat TN State Champs” with all the team players’ names listed. Find the website here.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $250 for a player sponsor to a $1,000 title sponsor, where you will receive a banner with your company’s logo displayed at the baseball complex, recognition on the Nolensville Little League social media accounts, and a gift after the tournament run is over.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs while at the Southeast Regional Tournament in Georgia. Currently, the goal is set to $10,000, and they have raised $8,495. Make a donation here.