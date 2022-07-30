Nolensville Little League Baseball’s State Championship Win to be Celebrated With Parade This Weekend

The Town of Nolensville will celebrate the Nolensville Little League Baseball team for their recent state championship win with a parade this weekend.

On Sunday, July 31st, there will be a parade beginning at 2 pm.

In a social media post, Town of Nolensville shared, “Join us this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Nolensville Little League Baseball for winning the Tennessee State Little League Baseball Championship and to wish them luck at Regionals!”

The team will be escorted through town by Nolensville Police Department and Nolensville Fire & Rescue beginning on Oldham Drive, to Dortch Lane, to Stonebrook Boulevard, to Nolensville Road, and ending at Nolensville Park.

The Nolensville Little League team has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses as they advance to play for the Southeast Regional title. Players on the team consist of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. If the team wins the Regional, they will head to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Support the team here.