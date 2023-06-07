Nolensville House of Bread Now Offering Baking Classes

House of Bread, located in the Hillside Center in Nolensville, will be offering small group baking classes beginning Thursday, June 8 and running every Thursday during the month of June from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The first session will be all about everyone’s favorite bread staple during the pandemic, sourdough bread. It will cover making sourdough bread and working with starters. Participants will also take home sourdough starter so they will be able to make their own. The class will be repeated on June 22.

On June 15, the second session will cover all the basics of making bread. Those participating will learn how to make their Grandma’s White, Cheese Breads, Swirls, Cinnamon Rolls, and basic loaf shapes. This class will be repeated on June 29.

Classes cost $65 per person, unless noted. Participants must be at least 8 years old. Class sizes are limited to seven people.

Those taking the class will learn how to mix ingredients correctly while kneading dough by hand. They will also learn about the chemistry behind successful loaves, how it should feel while kneading, and how to bake it correctly. Sessions will also cover creative and fun things that can be made out of bread dough.

Students will leave with their own loaves of bread or other bread-related products, recipe packets, enough flour to make their own bread at home, and the knowledge to make bread from scratch.

There are no prerequisites to take the classes. Everyone from beginners to advanced students are welcome. Classes last between two and a half to three hours.

Sign up for in-store classes here.

Private baking classes are also possible for families, friends or business groups. Bread baking could easily become a new family activity or a group bonding experience. Email the Nolensville store at bread@nolohob.com to learn more.

House of Bread also offers online baking classes. They are taught by the founder of the company, Sheila McCann. She opened House of Bread in 1996 and has learned over the years how to make bread baking simple to learn. During the class, she shares the “tricks of the trade” to make every loaf of bread perfect. Each class is guaranteed to satisfy, or they will provide a 100% refund. All classes cost $9.95.

Podcasts provide additional lessons and recipes, including for the company’s well-loved flavored butters, like their cinnamon honey butter.

Bread education is a large part of what House of Bread is all about. McCann offers all kinds of tips for making homemade bread crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

The House of Bread now also offers weekly bread delivery on Mondays. Bread delivery can be signed up for here. The cost is $47.95 per month.

House of Bread offers an assortment of breads daily including sandwich breads, sweet breads and cheese breads. They offer gluten-free options. Pastries and desserts are also made daily. They are known for their cinnamon rolls, as well as scones, muffins, and pinwheels. An assortment of brownies, bars, cookies and pies are made daily.

Located at 7186 Nolensville Road, House of Bread is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm, and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.