Nolensville Hosts Holiday Lights Contest, Parade Canceled

Nolensville’s Merry & Bright Hometown Holiday Parade, which was scheduled for December 6 has been canceled; however, the Town Events Committee is hosting Merry & Bright Holiday Lights contest.

All neighborhoods, businesses and homes with a 37135 zip code are invited to enter the contest. Applications are due on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and all homes and businesses must be fully decorated by that night. If a home or business is not decorated by the deadline, the application will be null and void.

Official entries will be judged on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Photos and videos of applicants, as well as addresses, will be posted to the Town’s website and social media pages.

Participation is free. All participants should be willing to share their home and/or business address. Homes and businesses submitted for the competition will be collectively judged by the Merry & Bright Hometown Holiday Event Committee members.

View all the rules and register here.