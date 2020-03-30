Updated: 4:25pm March 30

A drive-by memorial will take place tonight (Monday, March 30) in Nolensville in honor of country music artist Joe Diffie, who died Sunday due to complications from the Coronavirus. He was 61.

According to the Nolensville 411 Facebook group, the procession will start at 7 p in the Summerlyn neighborhood of Nolensville. A starting point is planned for the corner of Nolensville Road and Summerlyn. Residents will stay in their cars and are encouraged to play Joe Diffie music as they drive through the neighborhood paying honor to the country artist.

A Nolensville Strong t-shirt, honoring Diffie, has been created by Nesting Project

They shared a description about the shirt, “We are Nolensville Strong and painting the town John Deere Green in honor of Joe Diffie (a Nolensville resident whose famous songs included one titled “John Deere Green” and passed on Sunday, March 29 due to coronavirus complications) while showing our support for one another. All net proceeds benefit the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders who are on the front lines with us fighting to save more lives during this pandemic.”

Buy the shirt here.