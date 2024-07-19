Nolensville Historical Society to Host No Place Like Home on August 12

The Nolensville Historical Society, a non-profit (501c3). will bring Broadway stars, recording artists, celebrated vocalists, and an award winning songwriter together August 12, 2024, 7pm at the Franklin Theatre as Tower Community Bank presents, No Place Like Home. Proceeds from the concert benefit Nolensville’s historic Morton-Brittain House restoration project.

Ginna Claire Mason, Broadway star of Wicked (Glinda), returns to her hometown as the featured performing artist for the preservation fundraiser. In addition to Broadway, Ginna Claire has starred in Hallmark Channel’s A Holiday Spectacular, featuring the Radio City Rockettes and Ann-Margaret; and A Heidelberg Holiday. She has a new film this Christmas and will premiere the film’s song on August 12th.

Ginna Claire said, “Growing up, I spent many weekends exploring the streets of downtown Franklin with $20 in my pocket and an appetite for Meridee’s chicken salad. I am delighted to return to Tennessee and perform at the Franklin Theatre!” A preservation success story, the Franklin Theatre was restored with state of the art sound and lighting, and has 300 seats located on Franklin’s iconic Main Street, at 419 Main Street, Franklin, TN. Tickets are available online at www.FranklinTheatre.com Parking is free on the street or in the nearby parking garage.

When the 1870 Morton-Brittain house was moved to protect it from being demolished in 2019, it had already survived a tornado in 1900 not unlike the original Wizard of Oz story. It survived a pandemic in 2020, and NHS volunteers also weathered flooding of the NHS Historic School Museum and Event Center the same year. Despite the setbacks, volunteers have raised funds, created a 2021 Nolensville historic home/church tour, “Experience Nolensville: Then and Now,” and received 2023 and 2024 Preserving America grants. Nolensville Historical Society President Michelle W. Jenkins states, “Now we see the end in sight and are grateful to Tower Community Bank for sponsoring, No Place Like Home, for the Heritage Foundation as our preservation partner and for all who will attend or purchase a ticket through the Box Office for a theater student to attend in their place.”

Ginna Claire will perform with special music guests Laura Osness, Christy Nockles, Clark Beckham, Allison Bailey, Melissa Steadman, and others. Whether Nashville area performers leave to star on Broadway in New York City, or leave NYC to find a home here, it will be a one of a kind evening as Ginna Claire and guests remind us, there truly is No Place Like Home. Award winning songwriter Tom Douglas, who penned “The House That Built Me” will perform. Non-profit volunteers know firsthand that preservation not only rebuilds and restores historic homes, but while those projects anchor the history of growing communities, everyone benefits also from the resilience required.

