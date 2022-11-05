Nolensville Historical Society to Hold Online Auction to Benefit Restoration of Morton-Brittain House

On November 7, the Nolensville Historical Society will hold an online auction to benefit the restoration of the Morton-Brittain House. There are several projects the society hopes to complete on the home, which include siding, HVAC, and plumbing.

Items available to bid on include: Round of golf for four at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, a bottle of Arrington Vineyard wine signed by Kix Brooks, $500 orthodontic care from McClaren Orthodontics, electric guitar, and more.

Back in 2019, the historic home was close to demolition until a group of citizens stepped in and moved the home to its current location.

Find more information here.