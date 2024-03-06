Nolensville High Wins Annual History Bowl

March 5, 2024 – A team of Nolensville High students is this year’s Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl champion.

Nancy Douglas, Meghan Wallace, Emma McCann, Sam McCarthy and Jacob Cunningham took home the win on Thursday, February 29.

“This is a great event put on by Brentwood’s Historic Commission,” said NHS History Bowl coach Rebecca Leeper. “I’m proud of my students for how hard they worked to prepare for this competition. Several of my seniors had been looking forward to the event since participating last year. Their hard work really paid off!”

The History Bowl is a Jeopardy-style event with a total of four rounds of questions. The Historic Commission’s goal is to create a greater awareness and love of history.

“NHS is so proud of our team for winning first place,” said NHS Principal Dr. Jennifer Calvert. “These incredible students represent the joy of learning, and their drive and commitment to academic success is truly commendable.”

As the competition winners, Nolensville High received $800 in prize money. Ravenwood High placed second in the competition, and Summit High placed third.

Source: WCS InFocus

