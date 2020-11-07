Nolensville High Transitions to Remote Learning

Nolensville High School will transition to remote learning Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13, tweeted Bill Harlin, Nolensville High School Principal.
– Monday, Nov 9 will run a regular schedule. We will NOT have a Late Start Schedule.
– Mask up and stay safe, Knights!
Nolensville joins Franklin High School, which has also transitioned to remote learning for next week. Click on the link below to read more.