Nolensville High Transitions to Remote Learning

Andrea Hinds
Nolensville High School will transition to remote learning Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13, tweeted Bill Harlin, Nolensville High School Principal.

Nolensville joins Franklin High School, which has also transitioned to remote learning for next week. Click on the link below to read more.

