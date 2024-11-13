Nolensville High Theater Earns Recognition at State Festival

The Nolensville High theater department traveled to Collierville, Tennessee, to compete in the Tennessee Theatre Association Festival at the end of October.
Students performed an original show, See You Soon, written by NHS director Laura Parker. The group brought home a superior ranking for the performance and an award for Best in Ensemble.
“These students performed with excellence,” Parker said. “While at the festival, they also auditioned for scholarships with colleges and universities in Tennessee.”
Congratulations to the students listed below who earned individual recognition.
- Emily Motz: Judges’ Choice Award for Best Student Director
- Whitney Reamer: Best Supporting Performer and Merit Scholarship for Acting
- Kristyn Dunn, JT McCoy and Annaross Wetzel: All-Star Cast Award
- Gabriel Moyer: Best Performance Audition and Acting Scholarship
- David Fik: Best Non-Performance and Technical Scholarship
- Leah Ahanj: Runner-Up for Best Non-Performance and Technical Scholarship
- Ashley Vasquez: Merit Scholarship for Acting
Source: WCS InFocus
