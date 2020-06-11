Nolensville High Student Named Presidential Scholar





Sydney Hummel continues to make history for Nolensville High. This time, she is one of only three students in Tennessee to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

“Sydney has worked really hard for all that she has accomplished,” said NHS Principal Dr. Bill Harlin. “She achieved a perfect 36 on the ACT. She is Nolensville High School’s first ever National Merit Finalist and first ever Presidential Scholar. In addition to these accomplishments, she was a key member of the state runner-up girls soccer team. We are so proud of her accomplishments in the classroom and on the soccer field. Even more importantly, she has stellar character in her compassion for all of her fellow students. I look forward to seeing where Sydney’s hard work and talent take her. She is going to be a leader in whatever path she takes.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students earn the prestigious award. To choose its scholars, the program looks at ACT and SAT scores to select the top 20 female and male candidates in each state. Candidates are then evaluated based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities and an analysis of their submitted essays.

Sydney nominated Franklin High chemistry teacher Jennifer Sower for the program’s Distinguished Teachers honor.

Several other WCS students were recognized by the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Independence High’s Collin Coil and Centennial High’s Lexis Khetsavanh were both named Semifinalists. Students who were recognized as initial candidates for the award are listed below:

Lily Britto, Centennial High

Alex Bush, Fairview High

Christian Darr, Franklin High

Ankush Dhar, Ravenwood High

Samuel Duggan, Ravenwood High

Nicholas Grummon, Franklin High

Christina Jin, Brentwood High

Mrinmoyee Kalasikam, Ravenwood High

Jinsun Kim, Franklin High

Sarah Memon, Brentwood High

Mithul Nallaka, Brentwood High

Pardhav Polavarapu, Brentwood High

Thomas Stewart, Brentwood High

Rithika Tummala, Ravenwood High

David Xu, Franklin High

Phoebe Young, Brentwood High



