Nolensville High School Defends History Bowl Title in 2021 Virtual Event

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl returns tonight, Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. This year, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, only event participants and judges will be allowed inside Brentwood City Hall.

Anyone wanting to view the show should tune in on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/BrentwoodTNHistoricCommission/ A rebroadcast will also be available in the days following the event on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19. All participants will be asked to wear masks, adhere to social distancing guidelines, and sanitizing will take place between rounds.

Sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission, the History Bowl is celebrating its 11th year going from two teams to a county wide competition. The format provides an exciting and fun event for area high school students modeled after the show ‘Jeopardy’ with a total of four fast-paced rounds. Students must buzz in to answer quickly, but not too quickly. On the final question of the night, teams risk it all to provide the right answer. How they answer, and what they wager can be the game changer.

Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn explains, “We are proud of this academic competition designed to help educate our communities’ youth while having fun. We are thankful this year that through technology, friends and family who can’t safely join in person due to the COVID pandemic, can still see it live.”

Teams from Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will all compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize. The team from Nolensville High School won the 2020 first place prize. A trophy will be given to the winning school to keep on display for the year. The top three teams will win cash prizes with amounts based on this year’s sponsor contributions.

The 2021 Brentwood Historic Commission History Bowl is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship by Andrews Transportation Group, Marla Richardson, with Parks Realty, Richland Real Estate Services, The Kaplan family, and Soy Bistro Restaurant.