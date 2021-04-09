Nolensville High Principal Named

Sunset Middle Principal Amy Maffei is moving across town to take over the leadership at Nolensville High. Nolensville High principal Dr. Bill Harlin was recently announced as the new principal for Brentwood Middle School.

Maffei once served as a Nolensville Assistant Principal, and Superintendent Jason Golden re-introduced her to the Nolensville staff on April 9.

“This is another homecoming of sorts,” said Golden. “Ms. Maffei has been a member of the Nolensville community for several years now as Sunset Middle principal and by holding leadership roles at both Nolensville and Ravenwood high schools. She is invested in this community, and she has great relationships with so many of these families and staff members. I’m confident she will continue to build on the strong foundation in place at Nolensville High.”

Maffei began her career in education in 2000. During that time, she taught science at middle and high schools in Ohio, California, and Tennessee. She joined WCS in 2009 as a teacher at Ravenwood High. In 2013, she was promoted to assistant principal at Ravenwood before transferring to Nolensville High in the same role in 2017. She has served as principal of Sunset Middle since July of 2019.

“Sunset Middle is a wonderful family that will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Maffei. “But I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Nolensville High and serve in the role of principal. I’m grateful for the leadership Dr. Harlin has shown since the school opened, and I look forward to working alongside the staff and Nolensville community to support our Knights!”

Maffei earned her Bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Dayton and her Master’s in Educational Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.