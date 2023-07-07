Nolensville High Principal Named

Centennial High Assistant Principal Dr. Jennifer Calvert has been named principal of Nolensville High School. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced Calvert to faculty and staff today. She replaces Dr. Amy Maffei who is overseeing data quality for the district.

“Dr. Calvert is a strong instructional leader with a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Golden. “She knows how important Nolensville High is to the community, and I expect her to continue to strengthen that sense of community to benefit students, staff and the greater Nolensville area.”

Calvert began her career in education in 2008 as a science teacher in Spring Hill, Kansas. She joined Williamson County Schools in 2010 as a science teacher at Centennial High. She has served as an assistant principal at Centennial since 2015.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Nolensville school community in this leadership position,” said Calvert. “I will continue to build upon the great traditions established by Dr. Harlin and Dr. Maffei, and I look forward to getting to know the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure that continued success.”

Calvert earned a bachelor’s in biology from Abilene Christian University, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from MidAmerica Nazarene University, and a doctorate in organizations and strategic change from David Lipscomb University.

She will begin her new role on Monday, July 10, 2023.

