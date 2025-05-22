Nolensville High Hosts STEM Camp

Nolensville High is hosting a multiday STEM camp for rising third through sixth graders this summer.

The camp is scheduled for June 2-5 and June 16-19, and families may register their campers for a morning session, an afternoon session or both. The morning sessions will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and the afternoon sessions will take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

In the morning, campers will focus on the engineering process and finding creative solutions to hands-on projects. In the afternoon, students will explore technology, coding, eSports and robotics.

The cost is $130 per camper, per session. To register, fill out the online form.

Contact NHS teacher Elvia Klym with questions. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS

