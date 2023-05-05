Nolensville High Hosts First Art Camp

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
NHS with paint splatter 04-23

Aspiring artists, it’s your time to shine. Nolensville High is hosting its first Summer Art Camp June 5-9 and June 12-16.

From 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day, rising first through twelfth graders can explore all kinds of art mediums, including 3D, clay, wood fibers, jewelry making and glass. The cost is $145 per camper, per week. Students are invited to sign up for one or both camp sessions. Materials and a camp t-shirt are included in the registration cost.

Families can register their students online. For more information, contact NHS art teacher Heather McHugh.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here