Nolensville High Hosts First Art Camp

Aspiring artists, it’s your time to shine. Nolensville High is hosting its first Summer Art Camp June 5-9 and June 12-16.

From 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day, rising first through twelfth graders can explore all kinds of art mediums, including 3D, clay, wood fibers, jewelry making and glass. The cost is $145 per camper, per week. Students are invited to sign up for one or both camp sessions. Materials and a camp t-shirt are included in the registration cost.

Families can register their students online. For more information, contact NHS art teacher Heather McHugh.

