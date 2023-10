It’s not too late to make plans to see the Nolensville High choirs in action.

Tonight, October 3, 2023, the community is invited to see the talented NHS students perform their fall concert, Here Comes the Sun. The performance begins at 7 p.m. in the Nolensville Performing Arts Center.

There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS InFocus