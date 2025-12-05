Nolensville Gears Up For Holiday Parade This Saturday

The Nolensville Holiday Parade will fill the streets with festive cheer on Saturday, December 6, at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Rolling Hills Community Church and will travel down Nolensville Road, through the Historic District, and conclude on Nolensville Park Road.

Families and friends are invited to bring their holiday spirit and enjoy a procession of festive floats and special guests. This beloved community event is the perfect way to celebrate the season and share holiday cheer with loved ones.

MORE EVENTS

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email