Nolensville Food Pantry Uses Facebook Group to Connect with the Local Community

When Debbie Noland started the Nolensville Food Pantry Facebook group in 2013, she had no idea she would be making such an impact in the Nolensville community seven years later.

Debbie’s idea for the Facebook group started as a community resource for residents to stay up to date with the Pantry’s latest needs, upcoming food drives and volunteer opportunities. It quickly evolved into a platform for community members to give back from the comfort of their homes.

Each week, Debbie highlights families in need and members of the group can then ‘adopt’ these families and purchase food items for them. Members drop donated items off with Debbie and she then distributes the items to each family. This year due to the pandemic, the pantry has transitioned into asking the community to donate gift cards so families can buy exactly what they want or need at the grocery store.

According to Debbie, social media has been integral to the Pantry’s efforts to give back this year during the pandemic.

“The Nolensville Food Pantry has received an outstanding amount of support this year. We’ve had more volunteers and donations than ever which allows us to bless each family weekly. And I love how Facebook has connected us with our community. I am sure that most of the people and businesses that we work with today would have never known about us if we didn’t have a Facebook group,” says Debbie.

The Nolensville Food Pantry is currently gearing up for their Christmas giveaway where they will give back to 214 Nolensville families. This year’s Christmas giveaway will take place on December 12th.