Nolensville Fire to Host First Open House at New Station

The Nolensville Fire Department is excited to announce its first Open House event at the new fire station located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive. The event will take place on Saturday, October 5th from 9am to 12pm, and is open to the public.

This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for the Nolensville community to explore the new fire station and meet the dedicated firefighters who serve them. Highlights of the event include:

• Station Tours: Take a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility and see where our firefighters live and work.

• Meet and Greet: Get to know the firefighters, ask questions, and learn more about their important role in keeping Nolensville safe.

• Fire Engine and Apparatus: Explore our fire engines and other apparatus up close. Kids and adults alike will enjoy seeing these impressive vehicles and learning about their capabilities.

• Fire Safety Education: In conjunction with the start of Fire Prevention Week, our team will provide valuable fire safety education, including safety flyers with tips to keep your family safe.

• Action-Packed Kids Activities: Fun and educational activities will be available for children, making this a perfect event for families to enjoy together.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to our new home,” said Matthew Lupo, Assistant Chief for Nolensville Fire. “This Open House is a great way for residents to learn more about our operations, meet our team, and understand the vital role we play in emergency services and fire prevention.”

