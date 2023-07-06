Nolensville Fire and Rescue Recruiting Volunteer Firefighters

Nolensville Fire and Rescue is actively recruiting volunteer firefighters to join their growing department.
- Are you a positive person with a heart to serve your community?
- Do you have a passion for fire service or medical professions?
- Are you 18 years of age or older?
- Are you able to dedicate 24 hours a month to NFR?
If so, please click the link https://nolensvilletn.rja.revize.com/forms/5031 to apply.
Nolensville Fire and Rescue will provide all training, protective gear and equipment once you have successfully applied and passed your interview.