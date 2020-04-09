Nolensville Farmers Market will open as planned on April 25 but for the beginning of the season, things will operate differently. Unlike prior markets, this year it opens as a drive-thru farmers market.

Vendors for the market will be announced on April 13.

The Nolensville Farmers Market is modeling their drive-thru after the Nashville Farmers Market, which recently converted its market to a drive-thru.

Vendors will operate at small tables. Each car will drive-by the vendors, then make your selection and payment. The market is requesting electronic payment only and to stay in your car at all times.

Check out the video below to see how the market will work.

For the latest updates, follow Nolensville Farmers Market on Facebook.