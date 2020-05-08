



The Nolensville Farmer’s Market will shift from a drive-thru market to a traditional walk-thru market beginning this Saturday, May 9.

For the past few weeks, the Nolensville Farmer’s Market modeled its market after the Nashville Farmer’s Market, with patrons making their choices from their cars.

“The Nolensville Farmers Market will be transitioning from our drive-thru market to a traditional walk- thru market this Saturday, May 9, while still keeping several safety protocols in place. We are continuing to limit vendors to food, health and body care in order to space our vendors and customers out. Six-foot social distance spaces will be marked in front of each vendor to promote spacing out of customer lines,” organizers state.

Protocols:

Requiring vendors and their helpers to wear masks and are encouraging customers who can to do the same! Homemade masks will be available to purchase made by local business, Nesting Project and hand sanitizer available at the information booth.

Encouraging everyone to clean their hands before coming into the market and before leaving to get into their cars.

Vendors are accepting preorders and a list with vendors’ preorder contact methods can be found here: www.nolensvillefarmersmarket. com.

com. Electronic payment apps such as Venmo helps cut down on the transfer of germs as well as using credit cards instead of cash.

Only 1 shopper per household should come to the market so that shopping is quick and as many customers as possible can get through the market in a timely manner.

No on-site dining. Everything must be taken home to consume.

“We are excited to offer our community local food and handmade goods in a time when we can all use lift in spirit,” market organizers added.

Nolensville Farmers Market is held every Saturday until Nov 21 from 8 am until noon at the Historic Nolensville School, 7248 Nolensville Rd.