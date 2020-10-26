Nolensville Farmers Market Announces Winter Market

The Nolensville Farmers Market is excited to announce the extension of its 2020 Farmers Market season with the opening of the Winter Market on November 7th. Located at Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7260 Nolensville Rd., every Saturday starting November 7th from 10am until noon.

Winter produce such as lettuce, greens, broccoli, cabbages, microgreens and more will be available as well as farm raised meats – beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and rabbit, free range eggs, chef prepared baked goods, specialty sauces and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted gifts that you can’t find anywhere else!

The Nolensville Farmers Market is a producer-only farmers market and has been in operation since 2014.