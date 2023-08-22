Nolensville Falls Against Washington in Little League World Series, Faces Nevada Next

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS).

Monday afternoon, the team faced Washington, where they fell with a score of 2-6.

On social media, Nolensville Little League shared, “Tough loss today, but we are NOT out! We return tomorrow at 2 pm cst against MT Region (Nevada).”

Watch the team Tuesday as they face Nevada at 2 pm Central on ESPN.

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Make a donation here.