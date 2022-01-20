Nolensville Expands City Services and Builds Brand

Once a quaint “bump in the road” known for antique stores and Nolensville Feed Mill, in 1996 residents elected their first Board of Commissioners in Nolensville. Since that time, the town has seen rapid growth and development. Many new buildings and housing developments have sprung up, and the Board of Commissioners, now numbering five, have found it necessary to create a strategic plan for growth, and to make a point of developing the city as a brand while sustaining what makes the city special.

The recent approval of the Village Green mixed-use development that will include a Publix grocery store, is just one of many steps the town is taking to provide increased services and quality of life for those moving to Nolensville. The project will be a reality in about 18 months. Another parcel with a Kroger grocery store is expected to follow.

As just about everywhere else in Middle Tennessee, Nolensville is seeing an increase in traffic. Initial projects to ease traffic issues include a new light where York/Williamson Road meet Nolensville Road and traffic calming installed on Baronswood Drive. Additional traffic calming locations are being reviewed by the Engineering Department. Also, research is currently being done on the ability to widen Nolensville Road and to potentially create a bi-pass at the Historic Nolensville area.

Beautification and the creation of parks and areas where families can go to walk and bike is another item the city has written into the new master plan. One of the new projects includes purchasing five acres from what was the Greystone HOA, which no longer exists, and turning the former neighborhood amenity center into a park for all the citizens of Nolensville. The city is currently working on a Parks Master Plan, which would include a pedestrian and bicycling plan.

Nolensville Fire Department took over operations in June of 2021 with ten full-time firefighters and 20 part- time/volunteer firefighters.

Needs assessments in several areas are being conducted in the near future, including fire, police, and traffic. The town has created several new committees to address growth and beautification issues, including the Economic Development Advisory Committee, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, Trees and Trails Advisory Committee, Streetscapes and Public Spaces Advisory Committee, and the Town Events Advisory Committee.

Projects to be addressed in 2022 will include street-scaping in the Historic District, sidewalks in Greystone and Stonebrook, a police headquarters, a fire station, a public works maintenance building, additional community areas and parks, and focus on additional traffic issues.

With all of these changes, Nolensville hired a new Communications Officer who will be working with the Board of Commissioners to develop promotional branding for the town.