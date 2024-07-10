Nolensville Commissioners Approve Resolution Calling for Wine in Grocery Stores

At their regular meeting on June 6, the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Nolensville adopted a resolution supporting a referendum for wine in grocery stores on its election ballot for November 5. The Board’s action was motivated by recent announcements by two grocery chains that they will build new supermarkets in Nolensville.

Understanding that a signature-gathering campaign to authorize the referendum is underway, the Board of Commissioners threw its support behind the effort to put the question of wine in retail food stores to Nolensville voters. The 2014 state act allowing grocery stores to sell wine requires that a municipality approve food store wine sales within its boundaries through the referendum process.

Before a municipality can conduct a Wine in Grocery Stores (“WIGS”) referendum, it must already have approved retail package stores and/or liquor by the drink. Nolensville voters previously approved both measures in earlier referenda.

The resolution noted that “it is generally understood that wine and food complement each other and that consummation of one can enhance the enjoyment of the other”, and that “shoppers who enjoy pairing wine with food prepared at home appreciate the convenience of the ability to purchase wine where they buy their food”.

The Board’s Resolution #24-66 can be viewed HERE.

For a WIGS referendum to qualify for the November election, a defined number of registered Nolensville voters must sign a petition requesting the ballot measure. Currently supporters of the referendum are soliciting signatures from voters, with an aim of collecting a minimum of ten percent as many signatures from registered Nolensville voters as there were voters in the last gubernatorial election. Just under 600 valid signatures deemed eligible by the Williamson County Election Commission are required.

“Since WIGS took effect in 2016”, grocery shoppers across Tennessee have enjoyed the convenience of buying wine where they buy their food”, said Rob Ikard, president of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association. “Nolensville shoppers are looking forward to that same convenience when their new grocery stores open”, he continued.

By visiting www.tngrocer.org/WIGS, registered voters residing within the Nolensville town limits can ask to sign a petition or offer to host a signature collection event.

“Until Nolensville voters approve a WIGS referendum, there will be no wine in grocery stores in Nolensville”, said Ikard. “So voters should engage signature collectors at their first opportunity, and they should be sure to vote in November”!

