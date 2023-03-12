Nolensville Annual Address to Take Place March 28

The Nolensville Annual Address, presented by Williamson, Inc. will take place on Tuesday, March 28, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, at Sunset Middle School. The event will feature presentations from Nolensville Town Mayor, Halie Gallik, and Town Manager, Victor Lay, as they discuss the current state of affairs in Nolensville and outline their vision for the future. Williamson County Schools Superintendent, Jason Golden, will also speak about Nolensville schools. In addition, breakfast will be provided by culinary students from the Williamson County School System.

“Nolensville is an incredibly important part of the future of the Williamson County economy. It is an incredibly fast-growing, dynamic part of our community and we look forward to hosting this event. As Williamson County’s chamber of commerce, it is an honor to represent and engage with Nolensville’s elected leadership.There are a number of exciting things happening in Nolensville and I am thrilled we can bring this conversation to the business community.” Matt Largen, Williamson, Inc. President and CEO

Admission to the event is $25 for members of Williamson, Inc. and $40 for non-members. Interested attendees can register online at williamsonchamber.com/events.

“We are appreciative and excited to share updates from the Town of Nolensville alongside local business leaders and members of our community.” Said Nolensville Mayor Halie Gallik

About Williamson, Inc.

Williamson, Inc. is the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, Office of Economic Development and Williamson County Foundation. Our organization provides unparalleled access to education, leadership development, relationship-building, and up-to-the-minute information about doing business in one of the country’s fastest-growing counties. Our mission is to impact the community by serving as a platform for collaboration for all businesses, professionals, organizations, and community leaders. Through our various programs, events, and initiatives, we strive to foster economic growth and development, promote local businesses, and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Williamson County. For more information about Williamson, Inc., please visit our website at williamsonchamber.com or contact our team at info@williamsonchamber.com