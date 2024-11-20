Nolensville Announces Holiday Photo Stops for 2024 Season

The Town of Nolensville, in collaboration with the Nolensville Economic Development Advisory Committee, is excited to announce the return of the Holiday Photo Stops, running from November 25th, 2024, to January 1, 2025. This festive tradition offers families the perfect opportunity to capture holiday memories against beautifully designed backgrounds throughout our community.

This year, the photo stops will feature a variety of festive backdrops hosted by local businesses, organizations, and subdivisions across Nolensville. From charming winter scenes to sparkling decorations, these locations are sure to delight visitors of all ages and provide the perfect setting for capturing holiday cheer.

“Nolensville is a great community,” said Victor Lay, Nolensville Town Manager. “I love when businesses set up holiday photo stops and I see pictures of them on social media. This experience is a great way to show your holiday spirit while exploring the uniqueness of our Town.”

Participants are encouraged to share their holiday photos on social media using the hashtag #Nolensville. This will not only spread the joy of the season but also highlight the vibrant local businesses and organizations that make Nolensville special.

We invite everyone to take a trip to Nolensville this holiday season to experience the festive atmosphere and create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from afar, the Holiday Photo Stops promise to be a delightful way to celebrate the holidays!

For a map of the 25+ photo stop locations, please click here.

