Nolensville and Ravenwood High Schools Battle on Soccer Field

The Ravenwood High varsity girls soccer team took home another win Thursday, September 1. More Photos at WCS
A first-half goal from Ravenwood High against Nolensville High earned the Raptors the win. The game finished with a score of 1-0 in Ravenwood High’s favor.
The RHS girls soccer team’s next game is Thursday, September 8, against Centennial High. The next game for the Nolensville High Knights will also be September 8 against Columbia Central High.
