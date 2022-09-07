Nolensville and Ravenwood High Schools Battle on Soccer Field

The Ravenwood High varsity girls soccer team took home another win Thursday, September 1. More Photos at WCS

A first-half goal from Ravenwood High against Nolensville High earned the Raptors the win. The game finished with a score of 1-0 in Ravenwood High’s favor.

The RHS girls soccer team’s next game is Thursday, September 8, against Centennial High. The next game for the Nolensville High Knights will also be September 8 against Columbia Central High.

