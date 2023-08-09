Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year.

Despite a rain delay, Nolensville beat Florida (4-1) on Tuesday night in the Southeast Region Championship. The team will now travel to Williamsport, PA for the LLWS.

The Little League World Series takes place in Williamsonport, PA August 16 – 27.

Nolensville Little League’s Path to the Championship Game:

Nolensville vs Alabama on 8/3: W 10-0

Nolensville vs Georgia on 8/5: L 2-6

Nolensville vs South Carolina on 8/5: W 8-1

Nolensville vs Virginia on 8/6: W 7-2

Nolensville vs Georgia 8/7: W 4-0

Nolensville vs Florida 8/8: 4-1

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $250 for a player sponsor to a $1,000 title sponsor, where you will receive a banner with your company’s logo displayed at the baseball complex, recognition on the Nolensville Little League social media accounts, and a gift after the tournament run is over.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Currently, the goal is set to $10,000, and they have raised $9,640. Make a donation here.