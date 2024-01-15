No Sled, No Problem – Check out These Alternatives

Donna Vissman
Stock Photo

If you didn’t make it to the store in time to find a sled, we found a few alternatives that you probably already have at home. Actually, in the South, it’s a tradition to be creative and use alternate items for sledding.

  • Baby pool – These work great as sleds but even better if you turn them inside out so the smooth side touches the snow.
  • Plastic Lids to large plastic storage containers.
  • Laundry basket especially for little kids.
  • Large pieces of Cardboard.
  • Canoes
  • Kayaks
  • Yoga mat
  • Inner tube or large floatable from days at the pool
  • Camping sleeping bags
  • Large tarps

There seems to be a new trend in using small boats for sledding.

