Noôsh Persian Restaurant Opens in Belle Meade, Inviting Diners to Savor Traditional Flavors

Persian cuisine culinary curator Naz Kiani officially opened her authentic Persian restaurant, Noôsh in Belle Meade on Friday, October 10.

Kiani and her mother-in-law have crafted dishes such as the rich, aromatic Fesenjan, the herbaceous Ghormeh Sabzi, and sizzling kabobs—all prepared fresh and from scratch with the same care and intention as if they were serving their own family at home.

The name Noôsh means “to sip tastefully” and is derived from the cherished phrase Nooshe Jaan—our way of saying bon appétit. It reflects our entire philosophy: that food should be savored, shared, and remembered.

Kiani’s professional path led her through a wide range of industries, including owning a successful real estate investment company with her husband. Her deepest passion has always come from creating meaningful experiences around the table. Her vision is to welcome guests to her table, share stories and create memories one bite at a time.

Noôsh will be open for lunch and dinner six days a week, featuring traditional Persian spreads such as Mirza Ghasemi, Kashk o Bademjoon and tastes such as Falafel, and others including a Noôsh sampler of three appetizers. Entrees will range from beef and chicken to lamb shank, with traditional seasonings using an array of vivacious herbs, saffron and ingredients such as pomegranate molasses, dried lime and other exceptional flavors. The menu also features special rice, soups and a dozen kabobs. Several dishes can be made vegan, and a vegan menu is available.

Noôsh is located at 21 White Bridge Road in Nashville. The restaurant also offers catering and may be booked for private parties. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., with complimentary parking available. Reservations are recommended through OpenTable and by visiting https://nooshpersiancuisine.com.

