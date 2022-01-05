No Excuses! It’s Time for a Fitness Resolution Challenge!

You can have excuses or you can have results. Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that you cannot have both.

Some excuses for not working out and maintaining your resolutions are truly funny! Have you heard any of these . . . “I don’t have any cute workout clothes” or “I already showered and didn’t want to have to shower a second time.” Our favorite is, “I got a paper cut and didn’t want to get it infected by working out.”

We all know that even funny excuses are much easier to make than resolutions. But only resolutions lead to positive wellness changes. As we embark on the new year, let’s consider some of the most common justifications against exercising and working out and evaluate some healthy resolutions.

Looking to take action? Check out three stability ball exercises, to get you rolling, located at the end of this article!

“I Don’t Have Time to Workout”

A favorite fitness adage is, “make time for wellness now or make time for illness or injury later.” We all have the same 24 hours in a day. While our families, jobs, relaxing and sleep are important, we tend to spend some time idly; whether sucked down a social media rabbit hole or zoning out to what’s on TV.

Resolution: You Choose to MAKE Time to Workout

Making time for fitness doesn’t have to be hours in a gym. Why not position your spin bike or stability ball within view of the TV and watch your favorite show while you work out? Or position your workout near a window so you can watch your kids play or enjoy the weather while you exercise?

Start your day with a quick jump rope session to get the heart pumping. More of a night owl? Wind down in the evening on your yoga mat with a zenful routine that you can stream online.

Making time for wellness is an important element of self-care. Other short workout options include a 15-minute walk on your lunch break or playing tag with the kids in the backyard.

All it takes is 15-minutes!

“I’m Too Tired to Exercise”

For most people without an underlying medical condition, being tired is a combination of dietary choices, inadequate sleep and a lack of exercise. Yes, sometimes you’re tired because you’ve worked really hard or the kids are challenging. But feeling tired is exactly why you should exercise.

Resolution: Exercising is Energizing

Exercise increases blood flow, provides more oxygen to your brain and muscles, and boosts your energy. Working out can make you less tired and provide the energy boost your mind and body need. Neurotransmitters such as dopamine, endorphins, and serotonin can improve calm and focus as well. Exercise makes you feel more energized in body and mind.

“Exercise is Boring”

Variety is the spice of life! Just like you don’t eat the same meal every night, why would you only do one type of exercise and never try anything else?

Resolution: It’s as Fun and Interesting as You Want it to Be

When the weather doesn’t permit you to walk outside, switch things up by walking on a treadmill with light hand weights. The key is to find something you enjoy, whether it’s lifting weights, indoor biking, yoga, or Roller Skating. Variety can be found every time you switch up the route you take, the place you work out, or even the playlist you listen to!

Ready to stabilize your resolutions? A new piece of equipment, like a stability ball, will get you started on your fitness challenge with fun and variety!

Stability Ball Mini Challenge

Get started on your resolutions with these three exercises to work your upper body, core and lower body – all with just one piece of fun equipment: the stability ball.

Stability Ball Push-ups . Get in a push-up position with the stability ball under your legs. For easier push-ups, have the ball under your thighs or knees. For a challenge, roll out until the ball is near your feet. Keep your elbows tucked in close to your chest as you lower your chest down towards the ground in a typical push-up motion. Focus on good form and keeping the core tight, stabilizing the ball.

. Get in a push-up position with the stability ball under your legs. For easier push-ups, have the ball under your thighs or knees. For a challenge, roll out until the ball is near your feet. Keep your elbows tucked in close to your chest as you lower your chest down towards the ground in a typical push-up motion. Focus on good form and keeping the core tight, stabilizing the ball. Stability Ball Ab Rollouts . Start with your knees on the ground (you can use a towel or pad to cushion your knees if needed) and the stability ball in front of you. Clasp your hands in front of you and place your forearms on the ball. Extend your arms, rolling the ball out until your elbows are in line with your temples, then roll it back to the starting position. Engage your core as you pull the ball back towards your body.

. Start with your knees on the ground (you can use a towel or pad to cushion your knees if needed) and the stability ball in front of you. Clasp your hands in front of you and place your forearms on the ball. Extend your arms, rolling the ball out until your elbows are in line with your temples, then roll it back to the starting position. Engage your core as you pull the ball back towards your body. Stability Ball Hamstring Curls. Lay on your back with your arms at your side, palms face down. Bend your knees and place your feet on the ball about hip-width apart. Keep your hips lifted, creating a straight diagonal line from the knees through the hips to the shoulders. Roll the ball away, fully extending your legs, then curling the ball back towards your body, all the while squeezing the glutes, thighs and core.

Let’s Get Moving!

Find out What Motivates You, make the time and make your workout fun with a single piece of equipment that has a variety of applications. To get you moving, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville is offering 10% off stability balls January 1-16, 2022. Make this the year of results and wellness. Today’s a great day for starting!

