



Live Nation is bringing a drive-in concert experience to Nissan Stadium.

Starting on July 10, there will be three nights of performances where Brad Paisley will headline along with Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. Live from the Drive-in will also have events in St Louis and Indianapolis featuring Nelly, El Monstero, and Yacht Rock Revue.

Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi

Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker

Via Facebook, Darius Rucker shared, “Man, I’ve missed playing music! Time to change that. Excited to hit the stage in Nashville on July 12 for Live Nation Concerts Live From The Drive-In Concert Series.”

“Excited to play a couple shows, see all the fans and party like it’s 1999!” shared Jon Pardi via Facebook.

Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone to personalize their experience. More details including event guidelines can be found at LiveNation.com/DriveIn .

Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their window when they pull into the venue and then will be shown to their designated tailgate area where they can park and enjoy the show from their own marked-off space. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues. The events will also feature full LED screens and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a truly live concert experience.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts in a release. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”

Tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum of four (4) people permitted per car. Please note in order to maintain social distancing, events will be limited capacity. Citi is the official presale credit card of Live From The Drive-In. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 23rd at 12pm local time until Thursday, June 25th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com . Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com/DriveIn .

Exclusive Live From The Drive-In merch is available for purchase in advance online HERE to commemorate Live Nation’s first ever U.S. drive-in concert series. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Crew Nation – a global relief fund for live music crews.



