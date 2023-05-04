Nissan Stadium Shares Inclement Weather Policy for Taylor Swift Concerts

Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather.
Gates open at 4:30 pm each night with the concert beginning at 6:30 pm.
With the forecast showing a strong possibility of rain all weekend, Nissan shared the following about inclement weather for concert attendees.
Inclement Weather Policies
- What is the inclement weather policy?
- Umbrellas are not allowed inside Nissan Stadium, but rain ponchos are allowed in.
- The most important instruction is to follow the directions of stadium staff and pay attention to the screens around the stadium! They will direct you where to go in the event of a shelter-in-place order.
- The Nissan Stadium Twitter account will also be providing the latest updates on any weather-related instructions.
- Stadium staff and screens will direct fans to covered or interior areas, such as ramps, concourses, and clubs.
- If you are in your car at the time of the shelter in place order, please remain in your car.
- Please note: Nissan Stadium will not allow anyone who does not have a ticket to be on site during the concert. In a statement sent to us, they shared, “Unfortunately we cannot allow people without tickets to congregate immediately outside the stadium, as it presents an ingress/egress concern and impacts the experience and safety of our guests.”